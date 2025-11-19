Inside Out Youth Services holds annual 'Ally-Up' breakfast Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Inside Out Youth Services held their annual 'Ally-Up' breakfast at the Antlers Hotel Tuesday morning to bring awareness to the struggles of LGBTQ+ youth in Colorado Springs.

Tuesday was a chance for the organization to bring the public together to show how they help.

First Alert 5's Meteorologist Alan Rose emceed the event.

Inside Out says they want the greater Colorado Springs community to know there are many ways that someone can become involved in supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

"There's room for everybody to plug into this work, whether it's... thinking like 'Oh maybe we need a training at work, let's talk to Inside Out Youth Services, they can come and offer that education,'" said Keeley Griego, Communications Director for Inside Out Youth Services. "Whether it's organizing,... you know a, volunteer day with... some coworkers or some friends... there's so many different ways to engage with us."

Organizers say more than 500 people were in attendance.

