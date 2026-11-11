Inmate found unresponsive at El Paso County Jail, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after an inmate was died in his cell at the El Paso County Jail.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says at 5:33 Tuesday morning, the inmate, who has only been identified as a 58-year-old man, was found unresponsive in his bunk. We’re told deputies and medical personal began lifesaving efforts.

Medical first responders arrived at the jail at 5:54 a.m. and assumed medical care of the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 6:01 a.m., the man was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says Sheriff Roybal has ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident. They also say initial investigations show there is no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play.

“Our Office extends our condolences to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office wrote in the press release.

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