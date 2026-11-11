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Inmate found unresponsive at El Paso County Jail, investigation underway

El Paso County Jail
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El Paso County Jail
El Paso County Jail
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An investigation is underway after an inmate was died in his cell at the El Paso County Jail.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says at 5:33 Tuesday morning, the inmate, who has only been identified as a 58-year-old man, was found unresponsive in his bunk. We’re told deputies and medical personal began lifesaving efforts.

Medical first responders arrived at the jail at 5:54 a.m. and assumed medical care of the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 6:01 a.m., the man was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says Sheriff Roybal has ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident. They also say initial investigations show there is no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play.

“Our Office extends our condolences to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office wrote in the press release.
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