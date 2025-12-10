Inmate dies at United States Penitentiary Florence, found unresponsive

FLORENCE COLO. (KOAA) — An inmate died at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Florence after he was found unresponsive, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ says 57-year-old Timothy Sowinski was found around 8:30 a.m. at the prison, which is located off of Highway 67.

Employees gave Sowinski life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead.

According to the DOJ, USP Florence notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the incident. At this time, Sowinski's cause of death has not been released.

No employees or other inmates were injured, according to the DOJ.

Sowinski was given a 13-month sentence in the District of Western Pennsylvania for a supervised released violation. The DOJ says he had been in custody at USP Florence since September 29, 2025.

