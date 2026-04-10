Inmate dies at Pueblo County Jail, identified by the coroner's office

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says they are investigating the death of a 52-year-old female inmate.

Officials say she passed away on Thursday, April 9. She was found unresponsive in her housing area at the jail.

Pueblo Fire Department and AMR performed life-saving measures before she was transferred to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified her as Heather M. Ruiz.

PCSO says there is no initial evidence of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Pueblo County Coroner will determine the cause of death in the weeks to come following an autopsy.

Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary Demonstrators showed up this afternoon outside Trailblazer Elementary on the west side of Colorado Springs. They want to bring attention to a decision made by School District 11 allowing a charter school to share the building. Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.