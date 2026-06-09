Increased noise expected around Fort Carson as training kicks off

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — People near Fort Carson should expect to hear increased noise around The Mountain Post as field artillery training began Monday.

According to the 4th Infantry Division, soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, will be participating in live-fire training through June 12.

Expect more noise and dust in the air throughout the day and night.

The training is required to ensure that field artillery crews are within the standards of their training cycle.

Anyone with noise complaints can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

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