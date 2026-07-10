Increased DUI enforcement as the 'Heat Is On' in the Pikes Peak region

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Law enforcement agencies across the Pikes Peak region will be stepping up their DUI enforcement this weekend.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says "The Heat Is On" campaign is returning, and that means a large-scale operation.

My Office is committed to reducing the number of victims in our community, and one of the ways we accomplish this is by aggressively enforcing impaired driving laws. I want to commend my deputies for their dedication to this important mission and for their commitment to keeping our roads safe. If you’re celebrating this weekend, please plan ahead. Arrange for a safe and sober ride home, whether with a designated driver, a rideshare service, public transportation, or a trusted friend or family member. One good decision can save a life.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

Some of the following agencies are participating:

Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado State Patrol

Cripple Creek Police Department

Monument Police Department

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