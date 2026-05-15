Water main break causes headaches for traffic and residents near Airport Road and Murray Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers and residents are being met with headaches at the intersection of Murray Boulevard and Airport Road on Friday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Utilities says that a water main break has shut down all of northbound Murray Boulevard at the intersection, and all of Westbound Airport Road early Friday evening, and will likely be closed through the night.

Colorado Springs Utilties



CSU says the cause of the main break is still under investigation.

News5 was on scene and spoke with many renters and homeowners northwest of the intersection who are now dealing with a lot of the damage.

The water cascaded through backyards and destroyed sidewalks downstream. At this time is is unclear if the City will help these residents following the flooding, but News5's Liv Wood will continue to follow this story and will have a full report on News5 at 6 p.m.

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