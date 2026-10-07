Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoNews5 In Your CommunitySoutheast Side

Actions

Stolen vehicle with 13-year-old inside leads to search in southeast Colorado Springs

A stolen vehicle with a 13-year-old inside led to a search in Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Stolen vehicle with 13-year-old inside leads to search in Colorado Springs
Posted

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A stolen vehicle with a 13-year-old inside led to a search on the southeast side of Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Golden Hill Patrol officers were dispatched to Cheyenne Meadows Road and East Meadow Drive just after 1 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

CSPD said the officers were told that the parents of a 13-year-old were following a stolen vehicle with their child inside. According to police, the vehicle had been stolen from the 4000 block of Westmeadow Drive but had not yet been reported.

The vehicle was located near South Academy Boulevard and Highway 115, where CSPD said officers saw two juveniles flee into a field bordering Fort Carson.

Officers worked with the Real Time Crime Center, a K-9 unit, and Fort Carson military police to set up a perimeter.

CSPD said that after warnings from a K-9 officer, both children surrendered peacefully.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle without incident.

Michelle Reyes - Wants To Hear From You
Contact Michelle Reyes
Have a story on the Southeast Side of Colorado Springs that we should cover? Contact your News5 Southeast Side reporter, Michelle Reyes.

Report a typo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.
Bill Folsom Promo Spot

We Want To Hear From You | Tap To Connect