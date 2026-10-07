Stolen vehicle with 13-year-old inside leads to search in southeast Colorado Springs

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A stolen vehicle with a 13-year-old inside led to a search on the southeast side of Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Golden Hill Patrol officers were dispatched to Cheyenne Meadows Road and East Meadow Drive just after 1 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

CSPD said the officers were told that the parents of a 13-year-old were following a stolen vehicle with their child inside. According to police, the vehicle had been stolen from the 4000 block of Westmeadow Drive but had not yet been reported.

The vehicle was located near South Academy Boulevard and Highway 115, where CSPD said officers saw two juveniles flee into a field bordering Fort Carson.

Officers worked with the Real Time Crime Center, a K-9 unit, and Fort Carson military police to set up a perimeter.

CSPD said that after warnings from a K-9 officer, both children surrendered peacefully.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle without incident.

KOAA News5