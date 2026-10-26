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Suspect sought after arson at Pueblo indoor trampoline park, police say

Pueblo arson suspect.jpg
Pueblo Police Department
Pueblo arson suspect.jpg
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Pueblo are searching for an arson suspect who they say set a fire at an indoor trampoline park on Sunday.

The fire happened at Altitude Trampolie Park at the Pueblo Mall. Police say the suspect forced entry and set the fire.

Anyone with information can call Detective Cantin at 719-553-2506 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

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Owen Skornik-Hayes
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