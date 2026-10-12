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Pueblo West High School evacuated due to unidentified odor; fire department investigating

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KOAA 5
Pueblo West High School will be closed Thursday because of a staffing shortage. Schools around the country are struggling to hire substitute teachers.
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo West High School was evacuated on Monday morning due to an unidentified odor, a District 70 spokesperson confirmed to KOAA.

According to the spokesperson, the school is now doing an early release for students, which is under way.

Students can be picked up at the stadium, and buses are on the way for bus riders. Officials say no lunch will be served.

According to the spokesperson, the fire department is on site investigating, but the exact cause of the odor is unknown.

KOAA will update this story as we learn more.
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