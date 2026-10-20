Pueblo police say they are not affiliated with 'Hide and Seek' event on Halloween

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says it is not taking part in a "Hide and Seek from the Police" event that's been circulating on social media.

The department says it's aware of a flyer that's been advertising the event scheduled for Oct. 31.

"This is NOT an official Pueblo Police Department event. The department is not organizing, sponsoring, endorsing, or participating in this event," the department said in a statement.

They're encouraging the community to verify event information through official city communication channels and to not share unverified information.

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