Pueblo Fire Department responds to large fire in the Midtown area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), along with county mutual aid providers, is responding to a large fire in the Midtown area involving a large pile of railroad ties.

The fire department shared the update on its Facebook page, stating that no structures are threatened at this time. However, due to the nature of the fuel, PFD advises anyone with respiratory issues or who is downwind of the fire to take the necessary precautions to avoid the plume.

Pueblo Fire Department

Nearby residents are also advised to turn off all outside air-handling units, close windows and doors, and leave the area if the smoke settles in their area, according to PFD.

There are no official evacuations or pre-evacuations issued at this time.

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