Pueblo church statues smashed, dumped in roadway, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — Statues of several saints belonging to a Pueblo church were damaged over the weekend after a group of people removed them from their pedestals and left them in a roadway, police said.

In a press release issued Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department said its officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. 12th Street after a caller reported a traffic hazard. The hazard turned out to be statues of St. Mary, St. Anne, and St. Michael. Police said that the St. Michael statue was shattered and the wings and sword were broken.

Police estimated the damage to be about $6,000.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows five people wearing masks entering the church’s property at 1:46 a.m. on Sept. 5. Police said that the group took the statues away from the church and also smashed a flower planter against the ground.

While the PPD condemned the group’s behavior as “appalling and unacceptable,” it does not believe the incident meets the criteria for a hate crime.

Bishop Stephen Berg issued a statement on both this incident and a previous arson attack.

“We have had two incidents of vandalism: arson at Christ the King parish offices and the removal of statues outside the parish church of St. Anne. It is unfortunate that we are experiencing these incidents, as are other organizations and faith-based communities in Pueblo.



We thank the fire and police departments for their alert response to these situations and their concern for our safety and well-being.



We pray for a deeper understanding of the role of faith-based communities and all organizations throughout our common home in Pueblo, and mutual loving concern and care for all our neighbors.”



Bishop Stephen Berg

Investigators said they are still working to identify the masked group, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call their non-emergency line at 719-553-2502. Tips can also be reported anonymously via Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

