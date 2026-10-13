New details released about Pueblo officers injured in shooting over weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) — Pueblo Police are sharing an update on the officers who were injured over the weekend in an officer-involved shooting.

Saturday night, officers were called to the 1600 block of Gaylord Avenue, northwest of Lake Minnequa. Police say a suspect had driven away from the area and the vehicle was found on Regency Boulevard on the west side of the city near Lehigh Park. They say the suspect, identified as Luis Antonio Morales, 36, ran into a nearby apartment complex and that’s where Morales and police exchanged gunfire.

Watch the latest update on this story in the video below:

2 officers injured and suspect dead following a reported home invasion in Pueblo

Police say two officers were injured and Morales died at the scene from his injuries.

Pueblo Police have released an update on those two officers. They say one officer, Officer Justin Ortiz, had a graze wound to the ankle. They say the other officer, Officer Jonathon Woehler, was shot in both legs and was taken to a local hospital. Woehler was released from the hospital Monday.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues to investigate this incident.

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