Community members invited to Pueblo Shelter Open House

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is inviting community members to attend the open house at the Pueblo Shelter on Thursday, June 18.

The open house runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and starts at the Relief Shelter, which is located along West 4th Street.

There, community members can start tours, talk to partners and learn about the residential program, the city's only permanent homeless shelter.

SafeSide Recovery offers the following:



peer support services

recovery and sober living support

connecting clients to necessary resources



The Relief Shelter also hosts the following:



weekly health clinics

the WORKS program

legal services

mobile vaccines

other health services

“This is an opportunity for the public to come tour our facility, see the great work our partners are doing, see the success of our residents and learn about what The Pueblo Shelter offers."



“We’ve had recent success with housing placements, and we are so grateful for the support services our community partners offer to set our clients up for future success.” President of SafeSide Recovery Rob Miller

Steel City Cafe, a local restaurant, will be at the open house with a food truck for an opportunity to fundraise support for the shelter.

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