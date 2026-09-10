Annual Puebo Chile & Frijoles Festival returns to historic Downtown Pueblo Sept. 18-20

The 32nd annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival is returning Sept. 18-20 in historic Downtown Pueblo, honoring the city's famous green chile.

According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the three-day celebration will have a theme of "Chile, Beans and American Dreams," celebrating Pueblo's agricultural heritage and the American dream, coinciding with Colorado's 150th anniversary and America's 250th anniversary.

Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce



Special events include:



Four live entertainment tents presented by Mission Foods, ENSCO, Outpost Harley Davidson and Pueblo Memorial Airport all featuring dozens of local musical acts throughout the weekend

presented by Mission Foods, ENSCO, Outpost Harley Davidson and Pueblo Memorial Airport all featuring dozens of local musical acts throughout the weekend 200+ vendors featuring artisans, food vendors and local businesses

featuring artisans, food vendors and local businesses Kids Corner , presented by Rocky Mountain SER, featuring family-friendly activities, performances, arts and crafts

, presented by Rocky Mountain SER, featuring family-friendly activities, performances, arts and crafts Pueblo Chile Balloon Fest , featuring morning balloon launches and evening balloon glows

, featuring morning balloon launches and evening balloon glows El Pueblo Fandango performances

performances The heated Chili & Salsa Showdown competition presented by Mission Foods and Supporting Sponsor 3015 Policy

competition presented by Mission Foods and Supporting Sponsor 3015 Policy The annual Chihuahua & Friends Parade , presented by Xcel Energy and Supporting Sponsor CU Boulder

, presented by Xcel Energy and Supporting Sponsor CU Boulder Returning Hot to Trot 5k & 10k along the Arkansas River Trails & Pueblo Riverwalk

along the Arkansas River Trails & Pueblo Riverwalk The fiery Jalapeño Eating Contest, presented by the Colorado Lottery and Supporting Sponsor Vectra Bank

Presale tickets are on sale now for $6 for a one-day pass or $18 for a three-day pass. Prices will increase to $8 for a one-day pass or $20 for a three-day pass on Sept. 18, and tickets are available at pueblochilefestival.com. Kids 12 and under and active-duty military are free.

Festival hours are:

Friday, September 18: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight

Saturday, September 19: 10:00 a.m. – Midnight

Sunday, September 20: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.