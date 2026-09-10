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Annual Puebo Chile & Frijoles Festival returns to historic Downtown Pueblo Sept. 18-20

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Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce<br/>
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Posted

The 32nd annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival is returning Sept. 18-20 in historic Downtown Pueblo, honoring the city's famous green chile.

According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the three-day celebration will have a theme of "Chile, Beans and American Dreams," celebrating Pueblo's agricultural heritage and the American dream, coinciding with Colorado's 150th anniversary and America's 250th anniversary.

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Special events include:

  • Four live entertainment tents presented by Mission Foods, ENSCO, Outpost Harley Davidson and Pueblo Memorial Airport all featuring dozens of local musical acts throughout the weekend
  • 200+ vendors featuring artisans, food vendors and local businesses
  • Kids Corner, presented by Rocky Mountain SER, featuring family-friendly activities, performances, arts and crafts
  • Pueblo Chile Balloon Fest, featuring morning balloon launches and evening balloon glows
  • El Pueblo Fandango performances
  • The heated Chili & Salsa Showdown competition presented by Mission Foods and Supporting Sponsor 3015 Policy
  • The annual Chihuahua & Friends Parade, presented by Xcel Energy and Supporting Sponsor CU Boulder
  • Returning Hot to Trot 5k & 10k along the Arkansas River Trails & Pueblo Riverwalk
  • The fiery Jalapeño Eating Contest, presented by the Colorado Lottery and Supporting Sponsor Vectra Bank

Presale tickets are on sale now for $6 for a one-day pass or $18 for a three-day pass. Prices will increase to $8 for a one-day pass or $20 for a three-day pass on Sept. 18, and tickets are available at pueblochilefestival.com. Kids 12 and under and active-duty military are free.

Festival hours are:
Friday, September 18: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight 
Saturday, September 19: 10:00 a.m. – Midnight 
Sunday, September 20: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

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