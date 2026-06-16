A new bridge connecting Pueblo's west side and downtown is in the works; open house scheduled for June 25

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A new bridge that seeks to better connect Pueblo's west side to downtown areas is moving forward, according to the city.

The 24th Street Bridge project will add another access bridge to cross the BNSF railroad at 24th Street, and the city wants you to learn more about the project.

On Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. an open house is scheduled at Pueblo Centennial High School, which is located near the Highway 50 and Baltimore Avenue interchange.

The goal is to improve east-west connectivity across the city and provide a more direct route that will also improve the area for people who walk, bike, take public transportation and drive.

Part of the project's funding was approved by Pueblo City Council in December, 2025, according to the city. The $3.3 million agreement at the time advanced design and preliminary engineering for the project.

Work is also being supported by the federal RAISE grant funding, which the city hopes will help it secure the future funding for construction.

The RAISE grant, passed under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, provides $1.5 billion a year to the Department of Transportation to deliver local and regional grants to local governments for infrastructure projects.

The design and study phase will last from 2026 to 2027. A timeline for future construction will be released following the design and study phase.

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