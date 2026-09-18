2 bats in Pueblo County test positive for rabies. Here's what to know

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two bats have tested positive for rabies in Pueblo County, the county's department of public health and environment has confirmed.

According to the county, the bats were found in different locations and the incidents are unrelated.

People are being encouraged to vaccinate their pets for rabies and stay away from wildlife.

According to the health department, bats should be tested for rabies if they come into contact with humans or pets, or if one is found inside the house. If a bat is found, immediately leave the area and take your pets away from the bat. Never release a bat that has come into contact with humans or domestic animals.

Officials say that a bat's teeth are very small and sharp, and a bite wound may not be visible. If you have a bat in your home, contact the United States Department of Agriculture (719) 355-9629 for collection assistance and notify the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at (719) 583-4307 to report the incident.

“Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal. Rabies also can be transmitted if the infected animal’s saliva gets into a cut or break in the skin or through the eyes, nose, or mouth. Without proper medical intervention for humans or preventative vaccination for domestic animals, rabies is fatal,” Scott Cowan, the program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement. “Never touch or handle a bat or wild animal. Protect your pets by vaccinating them against rabies through a licensed veterinarian. Rabies vaccinations must be given regularly so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian to ensure your pet is fully protected."

According to health officials, unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal must either be euthanized or undergo a 180-day quarantine with 90 of those days in a specialized facility.

To avoid exposure to rabies:



Never touch a bat or any other wild animal.

If you are bitten by a bat or other wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact your physician and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Keep in mind that vaccines not administered by a licensed veterinarian are not considered valid vaccinations in the State of Colorado, including Pueblo County.

If your pet has been exposed to wildlife contact your veterinarian and report the incident to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

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