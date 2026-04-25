One of the first women graduates at the Air Force Academy reflects on breaking barriers after 50 years

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — 50 years after women were first admitted to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), one of the trailblazers who helped break barriers is reflecting on her journey.

USAFA graduate Linda Garcia Cubero entered the academy in June 1976.

It was the first year women were allowed to attend after President Gerald Ford signed legislation opening military academies to women.

But being among the first women at the academy came with challenges. Linda said female cadets were often told they did not belong.

“When we got to the academy, the women were constantly told every day, quit, get out, you don't belong here,” she said.

Despite the resistance, she said determination kept her moving forward.

“What motivates me is that you tell me no,” Linda said. “My quiet motto is just, you watch me.”

She said the first women at the academy did more than endure.

“Women not only survived, but we also thrived,” she said. “We didn’t lower the standards. We helped raise them.”

Linda graduated in 1980 and later worked at The Pentagon. Today, she mentors young students, especially Latina and other minority students, encouraging them not to let others define their potential.

“Persevere,” Linda said. “Only you have the power to put limits on yourself.”

She also hopes future generations understand that setbacks can be part of success.

“Don’t be afraid to fail,” Linda said. “When you hit those rough times, ask yourself what can you learn from this.”

Now, five decades after women first entered the academy, Linda’s story continues to inspire those following in her footsteps.

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