Driver in northern El Paso County uses taxi service to spread hope, help those in need

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man in northern Colorado Springs is doing more than giving rides. He is using his transportation service to spread hope and help people who need it most.

People say music tells a story. For John Redmon, music tells his life story.

Redmon is a devoted fan of jazz legend Louis Armstrong and often performs impressions of the iconic singer. He admires Armstrong’s humility, talent and humanitarian spirit so much that he named his company after Armstrong’s famous nickname, Satchmo.

“To honor his legacy, I wanted to name my private taxi service Satchmo Taxi,” said Redmon.

That same spirit of service is what drives him every day.

Redmon provides rides for everything from grocery runs and medication pickups to doctor appointments and other essential errands across northern Colorado Springs.

Customers say the rides offer more than transportation.

One client, David Richey, said Redmon helped him when he needed a ride to an important court hearing.

“He introduced me to John because I was having trouble getting a ride,” said Richey. “John was able to take me and drop me off for my court case.”

But Redmon wanted to do even more.

He said he began saving tips earned through ride share work into a separate account he calls the “Song Fund.” The fund is designed to help cover one-time emergency rides for people in the community who cannot afford transportation.

“We have over $1,100 for this emergency Song Fund for emergency rides for the community,” said Redmon.

Several clients have already benefited.

Redmon says the mission is simple, give back, build community and spread love and hope to people in need.

“I like building community,” he said.

For many customers, Redmon has become someone they know they can count on.

“John’s always one of those people that when I call, I can almost guarantee he’s going to be there for me,” said Richey.

Through every ride, John Redmon is helping make El Paso County a little more like “What a Wonderful World.”

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