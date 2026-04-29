Colorado Springs utility gas line project brings mixed reactions from small businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some small business owners say the recent utility increase is drawing mixed reactions.

Colorado Springs Utilities is set to add a new charge beginning July 1, 2026, to help fund upgrades to the city’s natural gas system. The utility says the project will replace aging gas lines and improve safety.

For residential customers, the change adds $8.54 per month, a 17% increase to the natural gas bill and a 2.9% increase to the total four-service utility bill. Commercial and industrial customers will see an $18 monthly increase.

The overall program is expected to cost $90 million from 2026 to 2029. After that period, Colorado Springs Utilities says the rider will be reviewed annually, with the long-term goal of moving those costs into base rates.

At Zesty Thai, owner and chef Ingrid Fejeran says rising expenses have become part of doing business. Fejeran says she is a third-generation restaurant owner and took over the business about four and a half years ago.

With food, rent, and other costs already climbing, she says another increase did not come as a surprise.

“If they need it, and it’s going to raise my gas price by $18, I’m kind of okay with it because $18 is not really that much for us,” said Fejeran.

She says her business budgets for unexpected expenses and adjusts where needed.

Fejeran also says she understands some business owners may have a harder time absorbing the added cost, depending on their financial situation.

“Anything that is good for the community, even though it costs us a little bit more, we are for it,” she said. “If spending a little bit makes our community safer and better, then I’m okay with it.”

At Goat Patch Brewing Company, owner Justin Grant says any new charge can be difficult for small businesses already managing tight margins.

“Anytime you see some sort of bill rider come up or come through, it’s a little alarming,” said Grant.

He says he understands the need to replace aging gas lines.

“I do get the safety aspect to it,” said Grant. “Now trying to understand when the outage occurs, are we going to experience that out of the blue?”

With the new charge taking effect in less than three months, local business owners say they understand the need for infrastructure improvements, but perspectives differ on how much more strain another increase would place on already-rising operating costs.

___

Contact Peter Choi Have a story on the North Side of Colorado Springs that we should cover? Contact your News5 North Side reporter, Peter Choi. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Fort Carson combat medic saves man having heart attack on top of Manitou Incline A Fort Carson combat medic saved a man suffering a major heart attack on the summit of the Manitou Incline last month. Fort Carson combat medic saves man having heart attack on top of Manitou Incline

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.