I-25 closed in both directions near Walsenburg for a deadly crash

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A serious crash had both directions of I-25 closed in Colorado on Friday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) was reporting there were delays up to 16 minutes for the crash south of Walsenburg.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, they received a call at about 7:32 a.m. for the crash involving at least five vehicles. At least one person died, and details on other possible injuries were not available at the last time this article was updated at 8:25 a.m.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

____

