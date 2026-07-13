Southbound I-25 closed as crews work to contain grass fire south of Baptist Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Southbound I -25 is closed Monday afternoon south of Baptist Road as crews work to contain a grass fire burning along I-25 between Monument and Colorado Springs.

As of 1:15 p.m., northbound traffic is moving through the area based on a CDOT camera south of the fire, but southbound traffic remains at a complete standstill.

CDOT

Grass fire SB I-25 south of Baptist Rd. Smoke is drifting across I-25. CSP closing I-25 at Baptist Rd. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) July 13, 2026

Multiple crews are on scene, and the road is being shut down at Baptist Road. Expect delays.

Viewer video shared with News5 shows the closure from the scene along I-25

There have been no evacuations issued at the time of this article's publication. The size of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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A look inside the Aspen Acres Fire zone A firsthand look inside the Aspen Acres Fire burn scar shows the random nature of the fire's destruction. It's Just Random': A Look Inside the Aspen Acres Fire Zone

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