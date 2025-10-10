Hunting on Fort Carson and Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site halted until shutdown ends

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — The federal government shutdown is forcing hunters to put down their weapons in southern Colorado. All hunting on Fort Carson and the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site remains suspended until the shutdown ends.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering full refunds and preference point restoration for affected hunters.

The mule deer muzzle-loader season was set to start Saturday and run through October 19. Hunters must return their licenses by October 11 to get a refund.

If the shutdown continues, other big game seasons could also be affected.

___

Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County. Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.