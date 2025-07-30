Hundreds of students in D-20 still need their 'My Ride' card to ride the bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Classes start for one of the biggest school districts in Colorado Springs in less than a couple of weeks, but hundreds of students who have registered to use the bus still need to pick up their "My Ride" card.

Starting this school year, D-20 is implementing a new process for getting on and off the bus, one that the district believes will benefit both them and parents. My Ride K-12 app provides parents with information about their child's school bus route, including real-time location, estimated arrival times, and bus stop information. The school district has sent out communication about this change several times over the summer.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Director of Transportation for D-20 told News5 that hundreds of students still needed to pick up their My Ride card. Families and guardians of students who have registered to use the bus can pick up the "My Ride" cards at the transportation office, located at 7408-A Duryea Dr.

More info about the My Ride app and cards can be read by clicking here, or below:

Obtaining and Using the My Ride Card



You must pick up your student’s My Ride card at the Transportation office, located at 7408-A Duryea Dr., before your student rides the bus.

Students must scan their “My Ride” card when they get on and off the bus.

Download and Set Up the My Ride K-12 App

My Ride K-12 allows families to monitor their child’s bus, including location, boarding and offboarding times, and more.

All students will scan their My Ride card when they enter and exit the bus. Families who use district transportation must pick up their student’s My Ride card at the D20 Transportation office before their student rides the bus.

Download the My Ride K-12 app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Push Notifications must be enabled for the app to work properly.

Follow the sign-up prompts to sign up and verify your account. You will receive a confirmation email at the address you used to complete the process. When prompted, allow notifications from the My Ride K-12 app. Type the name of the district: Academy District 20, CO, then click “select.” Find your student using their student number or My Ride K-12 pin, found in Infinite Campus under the More tab.

