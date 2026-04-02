Hundreds of soldiers stationed at Fort Carson to be deployed to the Middle East for peacekeeping mission

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 200 Fort Carson soldiers of the Colorado Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment (Mountain) will be deployed to the Middle East for a peacekeeping mission.

According to the Colorado National Guard (CONG), the unit is deploying in support of Multinational Force and Observers, an international force that supervises the 1979 Egypt–Israel peace treaty and enforces its terms.

There will be a departure ceremony for the soldiers at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 3, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver.

"The Soldiers of this battalion are highly trained, motivated and ready to assume the mission of the Multinational Force and Observers in the Sinai."



“We are proud to be part of this long-standing and successful peacekeeping operation and we are committed to upholding the legacy of those who have served before us in support of the treaty of peace between Egypt and Israel." 1-157th Commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam W. Rhum

The treaty was a result of the Camp David Accords and ended the state war between Egypt and Israel. The Multinational Force and Observers is an independent international organization created by an agreement between the two countries to maintain peace.

It's supported by 14 nations.

The unit will be conducting reconnaissance patrols, staffing observation posts and helping to facilitate base operations.

The unit, headquartered at Fort Carson, dates back to the Colorado Gold Rush, becoming the "First Colorado" Infantry Regiment in 1883. CONG says that the regiment served with distinction in World War I and World War II.

As a subordinate unit of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, it's one of only three mountain infantry battalions in the Army.

___

El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.