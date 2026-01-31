Hundreds of Colorado Springs students join nationwide anti-ICE shutdown with school walkout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of Liberty High School students walked out of classes Friday to participate in a nationwide anti-ICE shutdown, marching from their school to Powers Boulevard to make their voices heard on immigration enforcement.

Student organizer Finley Fernandez said she was surprised by the turnout for the last-minute demonstration.

"I've never done anything as big as this before and I'm so proud of it, not even just for the people who did come up and support," said Fernandez.

The students marched from Liberty High School to North Powers to Research Parkway to Scarborough Drive during the hour-long rally.

Fernandez said the walkout was part of the national anti-ICE shutdown, which encouraged people not to go to work, support big businesses or attend school. She initially planned to stay home but decided to organize the student demonstration instead.

"Just because we're younger, just because some of us can't even vote yet doesn't mean that we don't have an opinion to share and don't have our voices be heard," said Fernandez.

The issue hits close to home for Fernandez, who said family members have been detained and questioned by ICE.

"It's not just me seeing other people now, it's actually affecting my family, and I need to step up for my family and everybody else who doesn't have a voice," said Fernandez. "If something does happen and I get in trouble, I voice my opinion and it's out there and people heard it."

Fernandez said the rally provides a way for students who are 17, 16, 15 or even younger to share their voices on issues that matter to them, even if they cannot yet vote.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.