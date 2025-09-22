Hundreds gather to Honor Fallen Firefighters in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Every September, hundreds gather to honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. At the heart of this tribute is the The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, a wall etched with names, memories, and legacies that resonate far beyond stone.

This year, 311 new names were added to the memorial. Each one was read aloud, followed by a reverent moment of silence.

Watch As 311 Names Are Added to the Fire Fighter Wall of Honor

Among them is Captain Stephen A. Monteiro, a 26-year veteran of the Brockton Fire Department in Massachusetts.

“He was the captain of the city of Brockton. He was in charge of the fire alarm district,” said Ava Monteiro, Stephen’s daughter.

The annual ceremony, filled with fire trucks, motorcycles, honor guards, and the solemn notes of bagpipes, is as much about pride as it is about pain, honoring lives lost and the legacies left behind.

“I think... hearing his name get called was really—” Ava began, choking up with emotion.

Her cousin gently added, “And the lowering of the flags too.”

For families like the Monteiros, the ceremony is deeply personal. It’s a space where sound and silence converge, where the toll of the ceremonial bell signals not just loss, but remembrance.

“None of these people would ever be forgotten,” Ava said. “I think every year they're going to always remember each and every single one of them.”

While visiting the wall, Ava was drawn to the section honoring firefighters lost during 9/11.

“I know when we first came here I went right to the wall that had all the 9/11 men and women, and I just looked at every single one of them,” she recalled.

Captain Monteiro passed in January 2025 after a battle with occupational cancer, a disease linked to his years of service as a firefighter.

But his impact only became more vivid to Ava after his death. In his office, the family discovered handwritten letters from strangers, people he had helped, rescued, or supported during his decades of service.

“We went into his office and saw a bunch of letters from people he had saved from fires and car accidents... thanking him,” Ava said. “The realization of my dad being a hero is very surreal.”

His family continues to remember him not just as a firefighter, but as a father, mentor, and leader.

“Hero. He loved his job. Really generous man. He’s the most selfless person I’ve ever met,” Ava said.

Watch The Full Memorial In Its Entirety Here

As the memorial wall expands year after year, it remains more than a monument, it is a living testament to the courage of those who ran toward danger, and to the families who keep their memory alive.

