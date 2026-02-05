Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Human remains located in Security-Widefield area, investigation underway

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Human remains have been located in the Security-Widefield area and an investigation is underway, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the remains were found in Pinello Ranch, which is located off of Highway 85 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, it is unclear if foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

