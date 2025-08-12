Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Human remains found in attic of Security-Widefield home, investigation underway

Human remains found in the attic of a home in Security-Widefield yesterday are believed to belong to a man who was reported missing last December.
Human remains found in attic of Security-Widefield home, investigation underway
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Human remains were found in the attic of a home in Security-Widefield on Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call reporting this after contractors found the body while conducting a mold inspection at a home in the 4300 block of McGrew Circle, which is located near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Bradley Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the home had been connected to 41-year-old Rueben Matthews, who was reported missing in December after leaving his home. Despite several searches in the area, the sheriff's office says at that time, they were unable to located Matthews.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially determine the person's identity, as well as their cause of death.

___

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing.

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community