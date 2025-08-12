Human remains found in attic of Security-Widefield home, investigation underway

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Human remains were found in the attic of a home in Security-Widefield on Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call reporting this after contractors found the body while conducting a mold inspection at a home in the 4300 block of McGrew Circle, which is located near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Bradley Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the home had been connected to 41-year-old Rueben Matthews, who was reported missing in December after leaving his home. Despite several searches in the area, the sheriff's office says at that time, they were unable to located Matthews.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially determine the person's identity, as well as their cause of death.

