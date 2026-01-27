HSPPR responds to dozens of calls for pets being left in freezing temps

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Each time temperatures dip below freezing, multiple News5 viewers reach out asking us to remind the public to be aware of keeping pets safe.

News5 learned from the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) that they received 44 calls for pets being left out in the cold from Friday through Monday morning in El Paso County.

"No citations were issued during that time," HSPPR Public Relations Manager Cody Costra wrote to News5. "In these cases, officers provided warnings and education about the law and proper cold-weather sheltering. Citations related to sheltering typically involve follow-up visits, where an officer returns to ensure conditions have improved and the animal is being adequately cared for."

Thankfully, there were no known cases to HSPPR where an animal died as a result of weather conditions. However, if someone has been warned before and they continue to leave their pets out in freezing temps posing a danger to their safety, that could result in animal cruelty charges.

"Animal Law Enforcement treats calls about pets left out in the cold as a priority during inclement weather and works to respond quickly, especially given how rapidly weather conditions can change in Colorado," Costra added.

Not all pets hate the freezing temps, but all animals have their limits. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has provided tips for pet owners:

Winter wellness: Has your pet had his/her preventive care exam (wellness exam) yet? Cold weather may worsen some medical conditions such as arthritis. Your pet should be examined by a veterinarian at least once a year, and it's as good a time as any to get him/her checked out to make sure (s)he is ready and as healthy as possible for cold weather.

Know the limits: Just like people, pets' cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat stores, activity level, and health. Be aware of your pet's tolerance for cold weather, and adjust accordingly. You will probably need to shorten your dog's walks in very cold weather to protect you both from weather-associated health risks. Arthritic and elderly pets may have more difficulty walking on snow and ice and may be more prone to slipping and falling. Long-haired or thick-coated dogs tend to be more cold-tolerant, but are still at risk in cold weather. Short-haired pets feel the cold faster because they have less protection, and short-legged pets may become cold faster because their bellies and bodies are more likely to come into contact with snow-covered ground. Pets with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances (such as Cushing's disease) may have a harder time regulating their body temperature, and may be more susceptible to problems from temperature extremes. The same goes for very young and very old pets. If you need help determining your pet's temperature limits, consult your veterinarian.

Provide choices: Just like you, pets prefer comfortable sleeping places and may change their location based on their need for more or less warmth. Give them some safe options to allow them to vary their sleeping place to adjust to their needs.

Stay inside. Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. It's a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it's untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and generally should be kept inside. Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, such as huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates, are more tolerant of cold weather; but no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather.

Click here for the full list of tips from the AVMA.

