How to watch the UCCS Economic Forum live Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As Colorado Springs grapples with housing affordability, rising costs and the need for good-paying jobs, the region’s economic future will take center stage at the 30th annual UCCS Economic Forum on Oct. 28.

News5 will carry the event online and across streaming platforms starting at 1:00 p.m.

The event, hosted by the University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ College of Business, will bring together business, government and industry leaders to discuss economic development, the defense industry, tourism and the regional economic outlook.

The forum is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS on Oct. 28. A welcome reception is planned from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m.

Multiple keynote speakers will be speaking, and two streams will be available below.

Main Stream

Secondary Stream

The program will include a plenary session on economic development in the Pikes Peak region, panel discussions on the defense economy and tourism, and an update on the region’s economic outlook, according to the university.

Since its beginnings as the Southern Colorado Business Economic Outlook Forum in 1997, the annual event has served as a resource for residents, business leaders and policymakers seeking data and analysis about the regional economy. Reeder Kleymeyer said the region has diversified its economy over the years, with aerospace and defense remaining its largest primary industry alongside cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing. But she acknowledged that local families and businesses continue to face economic challenges.

“We see headwinds just like in most of the country,” she said. “You know, families are struggling, so jobs are important to a strong economy and a strong tax base.”

Get a Full Breakdown of What to Expect Below

Covering Colorado UCCS Economic Forum to examine Colorado Springs’ economic future Tony Keith

Registration information and additional details about the 30th annual UCCS Economic Forum are available at business.uccs.edu/economic-forum.

News5's Tony Keith helped contribute to this report.

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