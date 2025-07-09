Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to keep your home cool this summer without breaking the bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Now that the summer sizzle is heating up the next few days, Colorado Springs Utilities is reminding people how to keep their homes cool without breaking the bank.

Those include the following:

  • closing curtains or blinds on windows that face the sun
  • using portable fans to create air flow
  • opening windows first thing in the morning to bring in cool air

"We want to avoid excess energy, use that unnecessary excess energy use because that requires us to either upgrade lines or get new generation in place, and that costs money, which then, as a community organization, we have to pass on," said Doug Bursnall with Colorado Springs Utilities.

Also, if you have air conditioning, install a programmable thermostat so you can increase the temperature of your home when you are away.

