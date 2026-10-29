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How to celebrate safely with free rides in Colorado this Halloween Weekend

Uber Gas Charge
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers. The company announced Friday, March 11, 2022, that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Uber Gas Charge
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COLORADO — Colorado's Department of Transportation (CDOT), AAA Colorado, and Uber are coming together to offer a $10 statewide credit to riders for Halloween weekend.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and other Colorado law enforcement agencies are conducting Halloween enforcement and will be patrolling Colorado.

They are offering an Uber code RRRTJMYYVVH for $10 off your ride home. You can also click here.

CDOT is also recommending the following alternatives:

  • Designate a sober driver
  • Call a sober friend
  • Use ride or transit services
  • Use ride-hailing services

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