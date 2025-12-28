How the Special Forces Foundation is supporting both active and retired Green Berets in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Special Forces Foundation in Colorado Springs has a simple mission. Provide immediate and ongoing support to the Special Forces community and their families. Development Manager Christian "Creed" Reed says extraordinary sacrifice deserves extraordinary care.

“We came about about 10 years ago because there was a gap we found in the care that we were receiving," Reed said. "We have five different pillars. We have our Quick Reaction Force program, we have our Legacy and Awareness program, we have our Gold Star Family program, we have our Transformative Care program. This is a holistic approach of how we can help not just retirees, but also active duty service members.”

Reed says the non-profit can help Green Berets, both active and retired, and their families faster than others can.

“If you go through the VA system or some of the regular health systems, it can take months and months," Reed said. "Sometimes six months to get the same level of treatment that we can provide in three days.”

Most commonly, service members come to the Special Forces Foundation struggling with mental health. Reed says transformative care is one way the organization can help.

“There’s lots of alternative medicines that you’re not able to get through the VA system," Reed said. "We found ways to facilitate that healing through other mechanisms that our guys cannot get through traditional care.”

The Special Forces Foundation can also provide financial help to service members and their families, everything from a broken down car to memorials.

“We try as hard as we can not to say no to any legitimate need that the Special Forces community needs," Reed said. "Whether it be the service member, their family, their spouses, kids, anything.”

The support provided is only possible through donations and sponsorships. Reed says about 95 cents of every dollar goes straight back into the organization's programs.

On behalf of the Scripps Howard Fund, News5 made a $4,695 donation to the Special Forces Foundation. Reed says donations like this will not only change lives, but save them.

You can learn more about the Special Forces Foundation here.

