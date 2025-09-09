How could the proposed Buc-ee's Travel Stop impact El Paso County's and Palmer Lake's economies

PALMER LAKE — The proposed Buc-ee's Travel Stop development in Palmer Lake along I-25 has caused turmoil over issues like annexation and growth in the area. The controversy over Buc-ee's has even made national headlines.

Economics expert and the Director of UCCS's Economic Forum Bill Craighead shared how that attention might affect El Paso County’s economy.

News5 asked Craighead if the national attention could deter other big companies or businesses from wanting to come and move to southern Colorado.

“Well, this was a little bit unusual in that it got national attention,” Craighead said.

But Craighead said it is normal for land use issues like this to have some resistance.

“I don't think this is something that's going to stand out and necessarily signal to companies around the country that we're not open for business. But it does remind them that there are people here who feel strongly about land use, just like there are everywhere else,” Craighead said.

Dave Willard lives just outside Palmer Lake and often comes to town to fish. Willard said he sees both pros and cons to a Buc-ee's moving to town.

“You gotta look at the negatives on the environment and infrastructure, light pollution, traffic safety, those types of issues,” Willard said.

Willard argues there are also positives from Buc-ee's.

“You know what it brings to the area. It adds again infrastructure in a positive way. It adds tax revenue, it adds to community projects, dollars for that, safety, convenience and jobs,” Willard said.

If the Buc-ee's travel center is built, Craighead explains the economic impact.

“It will be in a prominent location, but you know relative to the overall economy of the Pikes Peak region, it's not large, but it is significant for a small municipality like Palmer Lake,” Craighead said.

He said regional growth has slowed down in El Paso County over the last year and a half, mostly because of high interest rates. However, Craighead said the Pikes Peak Region continues to attract new business, which will help with overall economic development.

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.