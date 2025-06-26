How city and county fireworks law impact retailers, shoppers

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Fireworks on Independence Day — it's as American as apple pie. But in Colorado, where you can legally light them depends on which side of the city limits you're standing.

In El Paso County, some types of fireworks are legal, while just across the Colorado Springs city limits, none are permitted.

"It's really fun to watch," said Bailey Troutman, who lives in Security, when talking about the fireworks where she lives.

Troutman says the fireworks display from neighbors where she and family live is a sight to behold.

"This is only going to be our second Fourth of July here, because we travel a lot. But other than that, from what we've seen from when we first moved here, big fireworks all over; crazy, crazy neighborhood, but it's really fun to watch," Troutman said.

And from what her family took home Wednesday from the store, it seems she'll have a role in that show.

"They go a little overboard. But everybody's pretty, pretty cool about it," she said.

Affordable Flags and Fireworks, mainly a place where you can get items of your favorite sports team, is seeing an uptick in customers buying fireworks as per usual this time of year. Owner Jody Ilett says right about now is when she sees families stop in to pick out sparklers, fountains, and snakes that catch their eye.

"By the Fourth of July, we're slammed," Ilett said.

Selling these just outside the Springs, she says the decision to put fireworks on the shelves is a year-by-year situation.

"There have been times in the past where we've actually had fire bans," she said.

This year, she says the rainy weather has reassured people lighting up the sky will be safer to do.

"The day of the week that the Fourth of July falls on makes a difference. And then if there's any fire bans that really plays a big role, even if it starts raining right before the Fourth of July," Ilett said.

For Troutman and her family, they keep that in back of mind as well.

"The weather is a big thing, especially, like I said, because of how dry it is," Troutman said.

When asked if all those fireworks at once could create a safety concern, Troutman said her family's neighbors have been lighting these fireworks for years. They take precautions and are ready to take action, if necessary.

