How Broncos fans are preparing to brave the cold on game day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Standing outside for hours in cold temperatures can be brutal, but seasoned Broncos fans say the right preparation can make the difference between enjoying the game or heading home early.

Angela and Mike Snyder are no strangers to cold-weather football. The longtime season ticket holders say they’ve stuck with the team through good seasons and bad.

“We like them even when they were bad,” said Angela. “We went to every game in the last five years.”

Despite the cold forecast for Sunday, the couple is excited to get back to the stadium and soak in the energy of game day. For them, staying warm comes down to preparation and plenty of layers.

“It’ll keep me warm,” said Angela as she tried on her Broncos Snuggie. “We’ve got seat warmers, hand warmers, heated vests.”

Layering, they say, is key.

“A sweatshirt and a jacket, hats, gloves, you name it, we have it,” said Angela. “And they’re all Broncos.”

Mike agrees, adding that balancing warmth and comfort is important.

“It’s just lots of layers,” he said. “Thermals, and I’ve got some fleece-lined jeans that I’ll wear.”

The Snyders also recommend arriving early, not just to beat the crowds, but to settle in before kickoff.

“Just arrive a little early,” said Mike. “Last week, security was a lot heavier.”

“We like to get there early so we can get our seats and get ready to cheer,” added Angela.

Extras like hand warmers, heated seats, and blankets can also make a long game more comfortable, as long as fans follow stadium bag policies.

It’s not just about throwing on one heavy coat. Outdoor experts say the right gear and smart layering can make a freezing game much more enjoyable.

“Remember that clothes don’t create the heat, our bodies create the heat,” said Elaine Smith, Co-Owner of Mountain Chalet. “Our clothes are there to capture that heat and not let it get away.”

Smith says fans should dress in layers, starting with a base layer or long johns, followed by a middle layer like fleece or wool, and finishing with an insulated outer layer.

She also recommends a knit hat, gloves, wool socks, and insulated boots to help retain heatmaking sure nothing fits too tightly.

“We don’t want to cut off circulation,” said Elaine. “We want air to be there so your body can heat it.”

From seasoned season ticket holders to first-time fans, experts agree preparation is key. Dress in layers, cover your hands and feet, and you just might make it to the final whistle without freezing.

