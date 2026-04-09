Hotel among several new businesses bringing 'new life' to Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A 1990s-era hotel in Manitou Springs is getting a brand-new life as local business partners transform the property into The Outrider. The owners tell News5 the renovation is about community, culture, and capturing the spirit of the Pikes Peak region.

Led by Connor Gatlin and Jordan Malara, the project aims to revitalize a property that many people News5 spoke with said needed someone like Gatlin and Malara, who truly cared, to take on the venture.

"It's home to us... Just being able to have an impact and do something locally, I think, is really cool," Malara said. "For some time... Manitou maybe just hasn't seen much big progress, and so we're hoping to kind of kickstart that with a pretty large renovation on this property."



Hear from the two about why they decided to take on this project

Malara, a Space Force veteran with experience in real estate, said turning the property around was not easy.

"You know this really was an eyesore to the community for a very long time, which means it was hard to get financing on it, too," Malara explained.

Now, the vision is taking shape with plans for 39 rooms, a pool, a hot tub, suites, a sauna, other amenities, and a focus on wellness.

"One of the really big things we wanted to bring to the Outrider was this sense of community," Malara added.

For Gatlin, who grew up in Colorado Springs, the project is deeply personal.

"We want people to come here knowing that this is a base camp for them, that they can be comfortable, rest easy, and go out and explore everything that the mountains have to offer," Gatlin said.

Sharon Dahlen has operated Cherokee's of Manitou for three decades. Her shop features art and gourmet foods and is located not far from the Outrider.

"Living in a town that sees so many tourists, it's important that when people come to our community that we're clean, we're neat, that they feel safe," Dahlen said. "It's also good for other businesses because small businesses stick together."

For the owners, The Outrider is more than a hotel; it is a long-term investment in the community they call home.

"One thing that we, we really want to emphasize is we're super grateful for the people in this community who have helped be a part of this project," Gatlin said.

With a target opening date of May 1, The Outrider is expected to welcome its first guests just in time for the busy summer season, offering a new place to stay and a new chapter for Manitou Springs.

The Outrider is one of several new businesses calling Manitou Springs home.

"Manitou Springs is embracing a spark in momentum right now, and we’re excited to see what happens next! Over the past year, we have seen approximately 10 new businesses and eight ownership changes breathe fresh life into our community, with several more changes for visitors to discover in the coming months," Jenna Wells, the Executive Director of Visit Manitou Springs, wrote to News5. "While the Outrider Hotel acts as a fantastic anchor for the East End, the real story is the collective spirit of these new entrepreneurs and long-standing owners who are choosing to build something special here. This infusion of 'new life' is strengthening our community bonds and reinforcing Manitou as a premier destination for authentic local experiences. We are building a future that honors our heritage while enhancing our ever-vibrant energy.”

Wells provided News5 with a list of businesses that opened in the past year (2025-2026):

-Fellow Folk

-Manitou Sweet Spot

-Outrider Hotel

-Mattie & the Kitties

-Manitou Thai & Ramen

-Bronx Girl Vintage

-Colorado Skillet Company

-Manitou Tea Company

-Tealeaf Books & Music (coming soon!)

-Artist Gallery (coming soon!)

Wells also provided a list of businesses with new ownership in the same time frame:

-Timber Lodge

-Briarhurst Manor

-Cliff House at Pikes Peak

-Arcade Amusements

-Swirl

-Colorado Custard Company

-Tava & Manitou (formerly Magnuson) Hotels

-Star Buds

-Eagle Motel

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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