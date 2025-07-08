Honoring Jim Bishop: The man behind Bishop Castle

RYE, CO — On Saturday, July 5th, visitors from all over came together to honor the man who spent decades shaping each stone of the castle at this special memorial.

Bishop Castle, located in Rye, Colorado, is a place like no other. Built entirely by hand by Jim Bishop, this towering structure has become a symbol of his vision, hard work, and determination.

For those who knew him, Jim wasn’t just the man who built a castle, he was a visionary and a fighter. Paul Luers, a longtime visitor, remembers Jim as someone who was easy to talk to and always involved in the castle’s development.

“I knew he was an ironworker, that was his main profession, but this memorial is very great,” Paul said. “I’d come up here and see him sitting on a tractor or just being part of the work.”

For Dario Armijo, Bishop Castle has become a place of personal tradition. He has been visiting since 1990, long before the castle expanded into the grand structure it is today.

“I easily come at least once a year, bringing family and friends from Albuquerque, New Mexico, from Bath, Maine,” Dario shared.

The castle’s growth is a reflection of Jim’s determination to build something lasting. His son, Daniel Bishop, continues his father’s work, ensuring that the castle stays true to the vision Jim had.

“People told my dad it would never work,” Daniel said. “But he proved them wrong.”

Jim Bishop’s legacy isn’t just about the castle; it’s about the way he lived his life, driven, independent, and unyielding.

“He never backed down,” said Denise Seilheimer, a friend of Jim’s. “He meant what he said, and he said what he meant.”

Even the youngest visitors feel the excitement and magic of Bishop Castle. For many kids, it’s an adventure that sparks their imaginations.

“My favorite part is when the dragon breathed fire,” said Akshaj Pasupuletione. Niha Pasupuleti, his sister added, “Kids need adventure in their lives. Otherwise, they’re not even kids.”

For all generations, Jim Bishop’s creation offers a place to dream and explore. “I came here to visit this beautiful castle, and I was thrilled,” said Dmitro Nehrych, a first-time visitor. “It’s just amazing.”

Daniel Bishop continues to honor his father’s legacy, ensuring the castle remains a place of freedom and self-reliance.

“This place isn’t about being taken care of,” Daniel said. “It’s about taking care of yourself.”

Built by one man’s hands, Bishop Castle will always stand as a testament to what’s possible when passion and perseverance drive a dream.

