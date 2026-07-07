One dead after home robbery in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, this is being investigated as a "presumed homicide" along Reed Grass Way.

A call first came in to deputies about reports of a shooting in the area around 1:00 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found one person in the area suffering from a gunshot wound.

Watch the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Media Briefing in the video player below

Despite life-saving measures that person died as a result of their injuries. Their identity and cause of death will be released at a later date by the El Paso County Coroner.

During their initial investigation, deputies determined four masked individuals allegedly broke into the house and were stealing items from the home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is on the far east side of the Colorado Springs area near Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue. No arrests have been made at the time of this article's publication.

Anyone with information or security video from the area during the time of the shooting is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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