Holmes Middle School closed Tuesday due to water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A water main break has forced a Colorado Springs Middle School to close Tuesday.

Holmes Middle School will be closed Tuesday "due to continued issues with a water main break in the area," Colorado Springs SD 11 said.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

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