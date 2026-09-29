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Holmes Middle School closed Tuesday due to water main break

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Denver7.
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A water main break has forced a Colorado Springs Middle School to close Tuesday.

Holmes Middle School will be closed Tuesday "due to continued issues with a water main break in the area," Colorado Springs SD 11 said.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

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