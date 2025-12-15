Holiday Security: Colorado Springs expert breaks down security system costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — With porch pirates targeting holiday packages and many families preparing to travel, home security becomes a top priority this time of year. News5 spoke with a local expert to understand the real costs of security camera systems beyond basic doorbell cameras.

Caty Anderson with Colorado Complete Security in Colorado Springs walked us through the options her company offers, from budget-friendly basics to high-end systems. For those seeking an affordable entry point, a basic installation includes a control panel, a window sensor and a motion detector for about $150. Adding a doorbell camera brings the cost to around $200. A subscription service will tack on $55.99 a month.

However, Anderson points out that higher-end systems could save money long-term because they eliminate monthly subscription fees. 4K cameras are priced at about $300 each, and paired with an 8-channel NVR system, allow for 24/7 recording. With installation, customers are looking at a price tag of more than $1,000.

Anderson emphasizes that shopping local provides ongoing support benefits.

"Security locals matter because you are our top priority. The more our community is safe, the more our family is safe. The more we're out there and getting to know our neighbors, the smaller our community becomes, no matter how big the city comes," Anderson said.

For more on Colorado Complete Security, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday. Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.