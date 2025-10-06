Hoax bomb threat under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a potential hoax bomb threat.

CSPD is reporting they received a call at about 7:15 a.m. on Monday, tied to an item that was found, the word "bomb" was written on the side of it in the 2100 block of Southgate Road. The area is just east of S. Nevada Avenue and North of Lake Avenue.

The bomb squad determined it was a "hoax." No other information was provided, but an investigation is ongoing, and there is the potential for charges.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the information the police are able to release in the coming days. If you have any information that could help investigators, you're asked to call 719-444-7000. It isn't clear if investigators have surveillance video of a suspect or suspects.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves. Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.