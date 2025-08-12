Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Hit-and-run crash under investigation in Colorado Springs involving a cyclist

CSPD light bar.jpeg
KOAA5
The light bar from a Colorado Springs Police cruiser at the scene of a crash in August of 2023
CSPD light bar.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the call came in just after 9 a.m. in the area of Boulder and Institute Streets. The intersection is just west of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Police didn't have a description of the suspect vehicle available the last time this article was updated, and details on how severely injured the cyclist was were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a road closure and get basic information out about a potential crime.

___

Pueblo Indivisible launches 'Rock the Message' to share messages of democracy and justice

A message is being painted that goes beyond the canvas. The project addresses local concerns, including calls for more engagement from Pueblo's representative.

Pueblo Indivisible launches 'Rock the Message' to share messages of democracy and justice

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community