Hit-and-run crash under investigation in Colorado Springs involving a cyclist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the call came in just after 9 a.m. in the area of Boulder and Institute Streets. The intersection is just west of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Police didn't have a description of the suspect vehicle available the last time this article was updated, and details on how severely injured the cyclist was were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a road closure and get basic information out about a potential crime.

