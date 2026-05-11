Historic Colorado Springs stone bridge gets vibrant new look with large-scale murals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A historic stone bridge in Colorado Springs has been transformed into a public art landmark thanks to local artists and community groups.

Concrete Couch, a local nonprofit that builds community through creative projects, organized the effort. An Arts in Society grant facilitated by Redline in Denver funded the project.

Artists created large-scale murals along the Shooks Run Trail. The project features 10 panels highlighting the history and ecology of the city.

"So we're building a community park together with people. So we want people to feel like they're part of making it happen, that they're, they can have something to feel proud of to come show off to their family and friends, hey, I helped build this together." Sarah Bedell, Project Manager for Concrete Couch

The project aims to build community pride and improve safety along the trail.

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