Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs closed Friday after crash and diesel spill

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs was closed on Friday morning because of a hazmat situation following a crash.

At about 2 a.m., about 200 gallons of diesel spilled on the road following the crash. Details on how many people were injured, the number of vehicles involved, and the extent of injuries were not available.

According to CDOT, Highway 94 was closed from Curtis to Marksheffel.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure.

