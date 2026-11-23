U.S. Highway 50 is closed down in Penrose on Monday morning for a crash investigation.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the highway is currently closed in both directions at the intersections of Fremont Street and H Street following a crash.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol.
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No word yet on when the highway is expected to reopen.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route and avoid the area.
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