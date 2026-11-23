U.S. Highway 50 is closed down in Penrose on Monday morning for a crash investigation.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the highway is currently closed in both directions at the intersections of Fremont Street and H Street following a crash.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol.

Watch below: CDOT rebuilding I-70 Floyd Hill stretch

Crashes highlight dangerous road

No word yet on when the highway is expected to reopen.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route and avoid the area.

Watch below: Colorado Springs nonprofit aids Pagosa Springs flood victims and their pets

Colorado Springs nonprofit aids Pagosa Springs flood victims and their pets

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.