Highway 50 closed near Avondale after tanker rolls over into ditch, hazmat response underway

AVONDALE, Colo (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies are on the scene of a hazardous material situation along Highway 50.

According to the sheriff's office, a tanker overturned north of Avondale along Highway 50.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Highway 50 is currently closed between Wheeler Lane and Avondale Boulevard. You can see the closure courtesy of CDOT in the map below.

The sheriff's office says that there is no immediate danger to the public, but residents within a one-mile radius were asked to shelter in place.

At this time, it is unclear what the tanker was hauling. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office expects this closure to last several hours while the crew works to mitigate the issue.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is shared.

___

'Don't Erase History': FOIA Dump Reveals Backlash to National Park QR Code Campaign From Rocky Mountain to Sand Creek, more than 1,700 comments submitted at Colorado National Park sites overwhelmingly defended preserving difficult chapters of American history. 'Don't Erase History': FOIA Dump Reveals Backlash to National Park QR Code Campaign

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.