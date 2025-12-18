High winds force closure of upper Pikes Peak, gusts reach up to 86 mph at the summit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Strong winds reaching up to 86 miles per hour forced Pikes Peak officials to close the upper portion of Pikes Peak Highway, stopping visitors at the 13-mile marker and preventing access beyond the tree line.

The powerful gusts, recorded in the late afternoon according to News5 Meteorologist Alex O'Brien, created dangerous driving conditions on one of Colorado's most famous mountain roads. Despite the closure, many visitors still made the journey partway up the peak to experience the winter scenery.

Bob Watkins and his grandson Landon drove up to the end of the tree line, where orange cones blocked further progress.

"We made it to mile 13. It's beautiful up here. I mean, there's still snow on the ground, which is what we really wanted, but we got up here to this area and they just shut it down because of the winds," Watkins said.

The Pikes Peak Highway implements safety closures when consistent wind speeds exceed 40 to 45 miles per hour. When the gusts are uneven, restrictions take place at 60 miles per hour.

"We could feel the winds in the car, but we just kept it real slow, you know, and we enjoyed the view, so it was okay," Watkins said.

Many drivers reached the cutoff point and took a picture before turning around.

"We would love to get up to the top and say that we've been to the top of Pike's Peak, but we're just thrilled to be here now," said Watkins.

The high winds create multiple safety hazards for drivers. Strong gusts can create suction on car windows, potentially causing them to shatter. Additionally, blowing snow and debris can reduce visibility to dangerous levels.

Despite not reaching the summit, Watkins remained optimistic about future attempts.

"We'll get up here again sometime and we'll do it again," Watkins said.

